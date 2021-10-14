Advertisement

More people are getting tattoos

Increase of new customers since tattoo parlors reopened after pandemic lockdowns
By Jade Flury
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There is a rush of new customers since tattoo parlors reopened after pandemic lockdowns. Now, some customers have to book in advance.

“I think the pandemic increased interest quite a bit. Before then, I was busy but since the pandemic, I’ve just been really swamped,” said Guy Daniels, owner of Expressions Ink Tattoo.

Since the pandemic lockdowns lifted, people working from home have turned to the ink for excitement.

“It’s been quite the increase lately. The past 2 years since the pandemic started, I think people have less to do so they’re spending more money on tattoos,” said Daniels.

Daniels describes tattoos as a way for people to tell the story of their life on their bodies. He even says employers are more lenient when hiring people with tattoos.

Expressions Ink Tattoo staff said customers who want tattoos must be vaccinated or have to wear a mask if they are unvaccinated to protect against COVID-19.

Daniels says anyone who wants to get a tattoo should plan it out and expect to have to wait.

