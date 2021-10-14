Investigators testify on 4th day of Schulz-Juedes trial

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Jurors spent the morning Thursday hearing about what took place after Cindy Schulz-Juedes said she found her husband’s body on Aug. 30, 2006.

Ken Juedes, 58, was found dead Aug. 30, 2006 by his wife, Schulz-Juedes. Investigators said he died of two shotgun wounds. Schulz-Juedes, was long considered a person of interest but wasn’t arrested until December 2019.

One of the law enforcement officers to testified said he thought it was unusual for Schulz-Juedes to leave the scene after discovering Ken Juedes’ body. Other deputies said they were dispatched for a suspicious death report.

Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Captain Sean McCarthy said Cindy stayed at her neighbor’s house until they arrived.

“She was in the living room,” McCarthy said. “Seated in the recliner chair with her legs up.”

Deputies said since Schulz-Juedes left her home, it was difficult for them to enter the murder scene and do an investigation. Investgators say they eventually got verbal consent to investigate the scene while she waited at her neighbor’s home.

Friday will conclude the first week of the month-long murder trial.

