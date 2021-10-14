Advertisement

Fire reported at farm in Junction City

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Several area fire departments have responded to the report of a fire at Genetic Futures farm near Junction City.

The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. The farm is east of Highway 13 and south of Highway 10 in the town of Carson.

NewsChannel 7 has a crew at the scene of the fire. The cause has not yet been released.

