Fire reported at farm in Junction City
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Several area fire departments have responded to the report of a fire at Genetic Futures farm near Junction City.
The fire was reported around 6:45 a.m. Thursday. The farm is east of Highway 13 and south of Highway 10 in the town of Carson.
NewsChannel 7 has a crew at the scene of the fire. The cause has not yet been released.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.