Walker, conservatives ask Supreme Court to take access case

Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
By Associated Press and Wyatt Heller
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative think tank and former Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker sought the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a decision made by Gov. Tony Evers.

Gov. Evers’ decided to exclude the group’s writers from press briefings. Lower courts have said that decision was legal.

The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.

A judge in 2020 rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on what Evers does without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list.

