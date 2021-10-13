Score big with these tailgating recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The biggest games of the year deserve the best recipes. Whether the tailgate is in the parking lot, backyard or home kitchen, you’ll be the MVP with some great tailgating recipes from the Wisconsin Beef Council.

Big Game Fritos® Pie

Wow your Big Game fans with this perfect on-the-go recipe. Ground Beef chili served in a bag of FRITOS® Corn Chips.

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, diced

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1-1/2 cups beer (12 ounce can)

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chiles

1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce

2 tablespoons cornmeal or masa harina

8 bags (1 to 2 ounces each) FRITOS® Corn Chips

1-1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

COOKING:

Preheat large Dutch oven over high heat until hot. Add 1 teaspoon olive oil and Ground Beef. Cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into small crumbles and stir occasionally. Work in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan and stewing the beef in it’s own juices. Remove beef; set aside.

Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil over high heat. Add onion; cook until evenly browned. Add cooked ground beef, chili powder, cumin, garlic and cayenne powder. Season with salt, as desired. Stir until combined.

Stir in beer, tomatoes and tomato sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, cook 1 hour until chili thickens. Stir in cornmeal. If chili becomes too thick, add a little water. If chili is not thick enough, simmer until desired consistency is reached.

Slice or fold open bags; spoon beef chili on top FRITOS® Corn Chips. Top each bag with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Allow to melt slightly, then serve and enjoy.



One Skillet Beefy 7-layer Dip

Try this recipe at your next party. Ground Beef sausage joins other Mexican-style fillings for this cheesy party favorite.

INGREDIENTS:

1 recipe Mexican-Style Beef Sausage

1/2 cup diced sweet onion

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons reduced-fat dairy sour cream

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup diced, seeded tomatoes

1 can (15 ounces) no-salt added black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup frozen corn

1 can (4 ounces) diced mild green chiles

2 fresh jalapeño peppers, trimmed, seeded and diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chile powder

1-1/2 cups reduced-fat shredded Mexican blend cheese

Garnish:

1 lime, cut into wedges

Serving Suggestion:

Tortilla chips or fresh tortillas (optional)

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Heat large oven-proof non-stick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add onion an oil; cook 5 minutes until onions are soft. Add Mexican-Style Beef Sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in sour cream and tomato paste.

Cook’s Tip: Mexican-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves, 1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1-1/2 teaspoons chile powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chile powder in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Top beef with tomatoes, beans, corn, chiles, jalapeno peppers and cilantro. Sprinkle mixture with cumin and chile powder; top with cheese. Bake in 350F° oven 20 minutes or until cheese has melted and starting to brown. Remove skillet from oven. Garnish with squeeze of lime, as desired. Serve with chips or tortillas, as desired.



Mexican-style Beef Sausage Nachos

What’s a party without nachos? Top crunchy tortilla chips with Mexican-style beef sausage and your other favorites.

INGREDIENTS:

1 recipe Mexican-Style Beef Sausage

1/2 cup salsa

1 can (4 ounces) diced mild green chiles, drained

8 ounces low salt tortilla chips (about 60 chips)

1 cup canned low-sodium black beans, drained, rinsed

1-3/4 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend

2 cups thinly sliced lettuce, such as iceberg or romaine

1 cup diced seeded tomatoes

Garnishes: sliced avocado, fresh chopped cilantro leaves, sliced ripe olives, sour cream, sliced jalapeño peppers, lime wedges

COOKING:

Prepare Mexican-Style Beef Sausage. Add salsa and green chiles to sausage mixture; cook 2 to 3 minutes until heated through. Mexican-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1-1/2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves, 1-1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika, 1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon chipotle chili powder in large mixing bowl mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add sausage mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Preheat oven broiler on high. Spread chips in single layer on large aluminum foil-lined baking sheet. Spread sausage mixture evenly over chips. Top with beans; sprinkle with cheese. Broil 5 to 8 minutes or until cheese is melted and begins to brown. Remove from oven. Top with lettuce and tomatoes. Garnish with avocado, cilantro, olives, sour cream, jalapeños and lime wedges, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: You may substitute pinto beans for black beans.



