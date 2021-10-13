Advertisement

Portion of Highway 29 ramp system closed in Wausau due to crash

Oct. 13 trailer accident
Oct. 13 trailer accident(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The system ramp from eastbound Highway 29 to Highway 51 south is closed because of a traffic incident.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday. According to dispatch reports, a semi-trailer was on its side. The location is south of Sherman Street in Wausau.

The cause remains under investigation. Drivers should take another route to avoid the area. It could take up to two hours to clear the scene.

