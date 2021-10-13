Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Agnetha

By WSAW Staff
Oct. 13, 2021
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Agnetha is a 6-year-old domestic short hair cat that came to the Humane Society of Marathon County as a stray. She is a little shy at first, but when she warms up to you she is friendly and loves attention. She gets along with people and other cats.

For more information on Agnetha, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call them at 715-845-2810 to set up a time to meet her.

