Packers aren’t worried about offensive red zone woes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers’ red zone offense was one of the best in the league in 2020, but in 2021 it’s taken a step back.

The group has made the seventh most trips to the red zone per game in the NFL this season, but they’ve scored a touchdown on just 55% of those chances. But Matt LaFleur says he’s not worried.

“I’m not as concerned as everyone else, about our red zone. I think we’ll be fine,” LaFleur said.

When talking about the defense’s red-zone failures, LaFleur said, “Stats are for losers.” IT’s safe to say that principle applies on the offensive side.

“You know, we’re five games into this thing and certainly, I think, we set a standard a year ago of what it should look like and we haven’t lived up to that standard,” LaFleur said.

Aaron Rodgers talked about being more aggressive when inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

“It doesn’t mean throw the ball more. It means we have a ton of scheme down there. Let’s keep rolling off the sheet,” Rodgers said.

Davante Adams backed that up, saying the playbook isn’t working right now.

“I feel like if we keep it more simple but switch up some of the things we’re doing pass game-wise, getting a few more isolated routes. Things like that. Those are the things I scored on last year,” Adams said.

For a team that scored on 80% of their red-zone trips last season, they feel like they are missing a key part of their identity.

“Our identity is putting points on the board and that’s how you put pressure on teams and assert your dominance. By scoring touchdowns [in the red-zone],” Adams said

Matt LaFleur says they need to do a better job evolving to the league’s adjustments.

