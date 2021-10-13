Advertisement

Nationally recognized disability advocates, founders of ‘John’s Crazy Socks’ to speak in Rothschild at private conference

John Cronin, Co-Founder and Chief Happiness Officer of John's Crazy Socks, Mark. X. Cronin, Co-Founder and CEO of John's Crazy Socks.(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Disability Service Provider Network will bring nationally known speakers and advocates for those with differing abilities, John Cronin and his father Mark X. Cronin to its annual conference in Rothschild.

John Cronin is the award-winning entrepreneur with Down Syndrome and co-founder of John’s Crazy Socks. They are the keynote speakers at the 2021 DSPN Conference. The conference is Wednesday and Thursday. The conference is not open to the public.

DSPN supports member providers through advocacy and education resources so they can provide the highest quality of services for those with disabilities throughout Wisconsin.

 October is National Down Syndrome Awareness and Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. 

John and Mark will be speaking about their mission and unique business model which demonstrates how people with disabilities can be successful and make an impact.  Over half of John’s Crazy Socks employees have differing abilities. John and Mark have testified twice before the U.S. Congress and spoken at the United Nations.

Pet Project: Meet Agnetha
