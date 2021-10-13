Advertisement

Marathon County prosecutors call more witnesses to testify in day 3 of Cindy Scholz-Juedes trial

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Day three of the month-long trial of Cindy Schulz-Juedes continued with testimonies from the victim’s brother, life insurance agents and more.

Cindy Schulz-Juedes is charged with killing her husband in 2006. Tuesday, opening statements from the prosecutors say Cindy married Ken Juedes for financial gain. The defense argued that was not the case.

Prosecutors said Cindy applied for five different life insurance policies before Ken’s death. Wednesday, two different life insurance agents spoke in court.

Sandra Nottenkamper of State Farm Life said a policy for $280,000 was designated to Cindy and her biological daughter in the event of Ken’s death.

“This is the beneficiary designation policy for Ken,” she explained after being questioned by prosecutors. “It’s indicated that the wife would be the primary and if she had passed away, the secondary person would be the stepdaughter [Cindy’s daughter].”

Another agent with CMFG Life Insurance said Ken had a policy of $301,000 for “accidental death.” Cindy was also the beneficiary of that policy.

Other statements came from Ken’s brother, Donald Juedes-Allen, two of Ken’s friends and a representative from Wells Fargo where the couple borrowed loans.

A life-long friend of Ken, Patrick O’Hearn, said the camper Cindy said she slept in the night of Ken’s death was “hot and uncomfortable.”

“It was called the duckling,” O’Hearn explained. “We bought it together and it was like $200, so we paid $100 a piece.”

O’Hearn said he and Ken bonded over hunting and would occasionally spent nights in the camper after hunting.

Day four of the trial continues Thursday. Witnesses from the defense have not been called yet.

