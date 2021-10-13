Advertisement

Gigi’s Playhouse gets $50,000 grant

Gigi's Playhouse in Weston
Gigi's Playhouse in Weston(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Kraft Family Foundation is giving Gigi’s Playhouse in Weston a $50,000 grant to expand its programs for the Down syndrome community.

The organization provides support, education and social opportunities for its participants. Some of the money will go to starting their Café G, a program that will teach participants about nutrition, how to read and follow recipes, and how to handle utensils.

They are also looking to introduce music therapy.

“Our participants love to move, and love to move to music.  And you know, music is therapeutic.  So we really want to be able to offer that type of programming,” said Gigi’s Wausau Founder and Board President Erica Erdman.

Almost all of the people who work at Gigi’s are volunteers.  Erdman says they get great pleasure from seeing their participants progress and thrive, but the grant is an added boost to know they are appreciated on a wider level.

“Our whole board was just humbled by that.  They know that the work that they do and all our volunteers, the work they do really is being seen by those in the community, and it makes them feel good,” Erdman said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Christopher Anderson booking photo
An Oneida County homicide suspect was arrested a month ago. So why is he still in Illinois?
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Port Edwards death investigation
UPDATE: Wood County man’s preliminary cause of death is natural causes
Robert Clinch
Statewide alert issued for man that left Waupaca group home

Latest News

A level 0 out of 5 for severe weather this afternoon. No severe weather is expected. Though,...
First Alert Weather: Wet, gloomy, and gusty Wednesday
GiGi's Playhouse Receives Grant
GiGi's Playhouse Gets Grant
Authorities say two people are dead following plane crash in Waukesha on Tuesday.
2 killed in small plane crash in wooded area near Waukesha
Fire Department Scramble for Help 10/12/2021
Fire Department Scramble for Help 10/12/2021