Gigi’s Playhouse gets $50,000 grant

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Kraft Family Foundation is giving Gigi’s Playhouse in Weston a $50,000 grant to expand its programs for the Down syndrome community.

The organization provides support, education and social opportunities for its participants. Some of the money will go to starting their Café G, a program that will teach participants about nutrition, how to read and follow recipes, and how to handle utensils.

They are also looking to introduce music therapy.

“Our participants love to move, and love to move to music. And you know, music is therapeutic. So we really want to be able to offer that type of programming,” said Gigi’s Wausau Founder and Board President Erica Erdman.

Almost all of the people who work at Gigi’s are volunteers. Erdman says they get great pleasure from seeing their participants progress and thrive, but the grant is an added boost to know they are appreciated on a wider level.

“Our whole board was just humbled by that. They know that the work that they do and all our volunteers, the work they do really is being seen by those in the community, and it makes them feel good,” Erdman said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.