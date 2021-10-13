Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: Shopping early is the new holiday trend

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Consumer experts are predicting a much bigger holiday season this year with many consumers saying they plan to get a jump on holiday shopping.

So how do you make it fun versus stressful, and get the most out of the holiday season?

Digital journalist and trends expert Anna de Souza joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss this topic.

“Although we’ve turned to online shopping during the pandemic, 43% of consumers are now saying they’re looking to head back into the store for the majority of their purchases this year,” said de Souza.

For more on what Anna had to say, you can watch her interview from Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Christopher Anderson booking photo
An Oneida County homicide suspect was arrested a month ago. So why is he still in Illinois?
Oct. 13 trailer accident
Highway 29 ramp system reopens after trailer tips over
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Port Edwards death investigation
UPDATE: Wood County man’s preliminary cause of death is natural causes

Latest News

Watch out for active deer out on the roads this time of year
Watch out for active deer out on the roads this time of year
Tattoo shops booming after reopening during pandemic
Tattoo shops booming after reopening during pandemic
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks on during an NFL football game against...
Packers aren’t worried about offensive red zone woes
Mild fall weather means more insects sticking around longer
Mild fall weather means more insects sticking around longer