DEEP BENCH: Shopping early is the new holiday trend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Consumer experts are predicting a much bigger holiday season this year with many consumers saying they plan to get a jump on holiday shopping.

So how do you make it fun versus stressful, and get the most out of the holiday season?

Digital journalist and trends expert Anna de Souza joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss this topic.

“Although we’ve turned to online shopping during the pandemic, 43% of consumers are now saying they’re looking to head back into the store for the majority of their purchases this year,” said de Souza.

For more on what Anna had to say, you can watch her interview from Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.