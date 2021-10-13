Community Partners Campus buys future home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A central hub for human resources is soon coming to Wausau. The Community Partners Campus (CPC) will be home to eight services that benefit people in need.

After three years of planning, Community Partners Campus bought a building just at 364 Grand Avenue. It’s the next major step before becoming a reality.

“This is an exciting day for Community Partners Campus,” CPC Board President Brian Gumness said.

Gumness has had his mind set on creating a non-profit super-center in Wausau for many years. Now his dream is inching closer to completion with the purchase of property on 364 Grand Avenue.

“I really felt that this is what the community is lacking and needed to better serve the clientele and those individuals that need the most assistance,” Gumness said.

The building is currently 17,000 square feet, but CPC plans to add an additional 7,000 square feet to house eight of Wausau’s non-profits.

“The community sees that this is really a need in our area and we need to better serve that population,” Gumness said.

The cost of the building including construction is $5.5M. The inside of the building will be completely gutted.

Some of the services include Catholic Charities, Blessings in a Backpack, North Central Health Care, North Central Community Action Program, Wausau Area Meals on Wheels, Wausau Free Clinic, The Babies’ Place and The Neighbors’ Place.

“To see this finally come to fruition and know that it’s green light go, we’re super excited,” Neighbors’ Place Executive Director Donna Ambrose said.

Ambrose said the new shared space allows for them to expand and focus more on the people and less on maintenance issues.

“Our current building is very old and it’s very problematic to run a food bank in a warehouse where it’s challenging at times to keep the temperature very ambient for food safety,” Ambrose said.

CPC will be one of a kind in Wisconsin, serving nearly 15,000 people a year.

“You wouldn’t think we’d have that much need in our community, but the reality of it is...it is there,” Gumness said.

Community Partners Campus plans to begin construction in March 2022 and have it opened by the fall of 2022.

