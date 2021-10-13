Advertisement

Brewers eliminated with 5-4 loss to Braves in Game 4

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WSAW) -Braves first basemen Freddie Freeman hit a game-winning solo home run off Josh Hader in the bottom of the eighth inning to fuel Atlanta to a 5-4 win in Game 4 of the NLDS over the Brewers, who are now going home for the winter.

With two outs in the eighth, Freeman hit the first pitch he saw from Hader out to left-center field. It’s the first home run Hader has allowed to a left-handed hitter in 2021.

The game was back and forth the entire way. Omar Narvaez gave the Brewers the lead first with an RBI single in the fourth inning, and Lorenzo Cain followed him with an RBI knock of his own.

Atlanta answered in the bottom half of the inning when Eddie Rosario scored two runs with a single.

Rowdy Tellez went deep for the second time in the series in the top of the fifth, when he hit a 448-foot moonshot to dead center field off Huascar Ynoa. The two-run shot but the Brewers up 4-2.

The Braves again immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning, when a Joc Pederson RBI groundout and a Travis D’arnaud single tied the game at 4. It remained that way until Freeman’s blast in the eighth.

