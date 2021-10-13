Advertisement

Both young adult age groups hit ‘50%’ in 1-dose vaccination status in Marathon County

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People age 18-24 and those 25-34 hit a vaccine milestone Wednesday in Marathon County. Both groups hit 50% for starting the COVID-19 vaccine series. Combined, that’s more than 13,000 people.

In Marathon County, 52.6% of all people have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 50.5% are considered fully vaccinated.

