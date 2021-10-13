Advertisement

3 killed in Eagle River area plane crash identified

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The names of three people killed as a result of a plane crash on Sept. 28 have been released by the Forest County Medical Examiner, Crystal Schaub.

Schaub said Joseph Johnson, 28 of Florida, Mike Dickens, 28 of Missouri; and Dominik Faciano, 23, also from Missouri all died in the crash.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. that morning east of Eagle River near Butternut Lake. At approximately 11 a.m, a twin-engine airplane was located in a marshy area in the Town of Hiles. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Associated Press reported Flight-tracking company FlightAware says the plane is registered to Chesterfield, Missouri-based Surdex Corp., a mapping and data services provider.

Agencies involved in the search and rescue/recovery efforts are the NTSB, FAA, Forest County Sheriffs Department, Vilas County Sheriffs Department, Three Lakes Police Department, Eagle River Police Department, Forest County Emergency Management, Vilas County Emergency Management, Oneida County Emergency Management, Wisconsin Emergency Management, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, US Forestry Service, LifeLink, Wisconsin Civil Air Patrol, Eagle River Fire Department, Eagle River EMS, Town of Hiles Fire and Rescue, Town of Phelps Fire Department, Three Lakes Fire Department and Oneida County EMS, Crandon Fire Department, Musson Brothers Inc., Michaels Corporation, Myers Aviation, The Red Cross, Salvation Army, along with support from several surrounding fire departments and many volunteers.

