UPDATE: Wood County man’s preliminary cause of death is natural causes

TOWN OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities believe a 60-year-old man found dead Saturday morning died of natural causes. Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said the case is not a homicide and the investigation has concluded.

Around 6 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Wood County Dispatch Center received a call about a man that was pulseless and not breathing. According to a press release, the man was found in a bedroom with head trauma by first responders.

The Wisconsin Crime Laboratory, State Patrol, and the Department of Criminal Investigation assisted Wood County in the investigation.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

