Statewide alert issued for man that left Waupaca group home

Robert Clinch
Robert Clinch(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - A statewide alert has been issued for a 76-year-old man missing from a group home in Waupaca. Authorities said Robert Clinch was last seen in front of the group home where he resides at 121 County QQ in Waupaca. He went missing around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Clinch did take a duffle bag with him and made mention to a person nearby that he was planning to go to New Mexico. His guardian believes he may be headed to the Baraboo area.

Clinch is Native American. He is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and long silver hair.

Anyone with information about Clinch’s whereabouts should call the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department at 715-258-4466.

