SPASH’s Riley Pechinski wins Division 1 individual girl’s golf state championship

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -SPASH junior Riley Pechinski is the Division 1 individual girl’s golf state champion. Pechinski was the only golfer in D1 to finish under par at -3.

Pechinski shot a 70 on the first day which left her two strokes off the lead, then put up a 71 on the second day to take the title by five strokes. She’s the first SPASH girl’s golfer to ever win the individual title.

