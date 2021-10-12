Advertisement

SPASH’s Riley Pechinski wins Division 1 individual girl’s golf state championship

SPASH junior golfer Riley Pechinski on October 7, 2021.
SPASH junior golfer Riley Pechinski on October 7, 2021.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -SPASH junior Riley Pechinski is the Division 1 individual girl’s golf state champion. Pechinski was the only golfer in D1 to finish under par at -3.

Pechinski shot a 70 on the first day which left her two strokes off the lead, then put up a 71 on the second day to take the title by five strokes. She’s the first SPASH girl’s golfer to ever win the individual title.

