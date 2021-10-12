Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet teams with pork industry to dispel pig farming myths

(WSAW) - As part of National Pork Month for October, the National Pork Board is teaming up with Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet to clear up some myths about pig farming. Stonestreet is best known for his role as “Cam” on the sitcom Modern Family. But before his Hollywood success, Stonestreet grew up in Kansas, raising and showing pigs in 4-H. He’s now starring in a video series in partnership with the National Pork Board to bust some common myths about modern pig farming.

Click on the video above to see his one-on-one conversation with Holly Chilsen on NewsChannel 7 at Noon.

