DEEP BENCH: Health tips as flu season approaches

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As influenza activity begins to increase in October, now is the time to know how to navigate this cold and flu season.

Pandemic precautions helped slow down the spread of the flu last year. But most health experts expect the flu to take a big jump this season with those precautions relaxed.

New York Times bestselling author, Dr. Ian Smith joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about ways to better health and fighting the cold and flu this season.

“Over-the-counter remedies is the way to go,” said Smith. “They’re just remedies, they don’t cure the viruses that cause the cold, or the flu or coronavirus. But they can relieve symptoms. So someone should always have something in their house.”

He says if symptoms don’t lessen after 48-72 hours of using OTC medicines, check with your doctor.

Exercising, eating fruits and vegetables are a few other ways of keeping your mind and body in good health.

For other tips and advice, visit Dr. Smith's Instagram page, and watch the full interview.

