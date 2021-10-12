An Oneida County homicide suspect was arrested a month ago. So why is he still in Illinois?

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been more than a month since a 30-year-old homicide suspect was arrested west of Chicago and more than three months since a homicide victim was found on the side of the road near Rhinelander.

So why is the suspect, Christopher Anderson, not in custody in Wisconsin?

The Oneida County Captain of Investigations Terri Hook said they are waiting on Gov. Tony Evers to sign a Governor’s Warrant. She said then a hearing will be set in Illinois. As of Tuesday, there was no timetable for when either would occur.

Gov. Evers’ Communication Director Britt Cudaback said a governor’s warrant, also known as a “requisition warrant”, is a constitutionally required formal demand to another state that a wanted person be turned over for prosecution.

By email, Cudaback explained in Wisconsin, before a requisition warrant may be issued, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reviews and approves an application. “Once approved and issued, a requisition warrant is then sent to the other state’s governor’s office (in this case Gov. Pritzker in IL). Once the other governor’s office receives and reviews the warrant, they then issue their own warrant called a “rendition warrant,” which will be sent to the county in which the individual is held. At that point, a judge typically examines and reviews the warrant and holds an extradition hearing.”

Cudaback said Anderson is in Illinois and is refusing to consent to be brought to Wisconsin to stand trial. “Our office received an application to issue a governor’s warrant for Mr. Anderson. Today [Oct. 12], after reviewing the application and receiving the necessary approval from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Gov. Evers signed the warrant and will be sending it to Illinois at once.”

The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found on June 30. Investigators said she is the mother of Anderson’s child. Investigators quickly identified Anderson as the suspect. Prosecutors have already filed a charge of first-degree intentional homicide. The criminal complaint was filed on July 1.

DuPage County Sheriff’s Department online records show Anderson is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. NewsChannel 7 has requested details about the nature of the court appearance and will update this article when we hear back from DuPage County investigators.

