Wausau School District, First Student launch school bus tracking app

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Student and the Wausau School District have launched a bus tracking and parent communications app. FirstView is available on smartphones or desktop computers.

The app shows the location and direction of a student’s bus, the stop schedule and timestamps for school arrivals and departures. Parents can also set up push or email notifications when the bus is minutes away from their stop.

Parents will set up an account using their student’s student ID. Parents can only view their student’s stop, but additional accounts can be set up for caregivers or grandparents. Three email accounts can be connected.

