Advertisement

Northwestern names UW-Madison chancellor as next president

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank
University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank(UW-Madison)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) - Chancellor Rebecca Blank is leaving the University of Wisconsin-Madison to become the first female president of Northwestern University in suburban Chicago.

Northwestern announced on Monday that Blank will succeed Morton Schapiro as its 17th president beginning next summer. Blank has served as chancellor at Wisconsin since 2013.

She is an internationally known economist who served as deputy secretary and acting commerce secretary during the Obama administration. Coming to Northwestern is a homecoming of sorts for Blank, who was married in Chicago, has served on the faculty at the school in Evanston, Illinois, and has a daughter who attended the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port...
DCI joins investigation into man’s death in the Town of Port Edwards
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in...
Mayhem at the finish ends with a 25-22 Packers win over Bengals
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
An active weather pattern for the next several days as several frontal systems move through the...
First Alert Weather: Periods of active weather over the next several days

Latest News

Marshfield Research Institute holds warm clothing drives
File - In this June 6, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman,...
Wisconsin election investigator criticizes Democrat Evers
Gov. Tony Evers speaks at World Dairy Expo on Sept. 29, 2021.
Evers marks Indigenous Peoples Day with an apology
Wausau School District, First Student launch school bus tracking app