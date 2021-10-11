New family event coming to Wausau next summer; dates released for annual Wausau Events festivals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has announced a new event for 2022 along with the calendar dates of its annual events.

The new multi-day event, Wings Over Wausau, will take place on June 24-25 at the Wausau Municipal Airport. This event will feature an airshow, car show, kid’s activities, live music, and the area’s largest fireworks show at dusk each night. In addition, the Run the Runway 5K will take place on Saturday morning through the Southeast Side Neighborhood. Wausau Events also announced Chalkfest will be moving to the same weekend, partnered with the Wausau River District’s Sidewalk Sales.

The rest of the 2022 Schedule of Events for Wausau Events includes:

• Winterfest: Jan. 29, 2022 - 400 Block

• Concerts on the Square: Every Wednesday, June 8-Aug. 17 - 400 Block

• Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: Aug. 19-20 – Fern Island

• Beer and Bacon Fest: Sept. 17 – Fern Island

• Harvest Fest: Oct. 8 400 Block

• Holiday Parade: Dec. 2 – Marathon Park to the 400 Block

