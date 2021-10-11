Advertisement

New family event coming to Wausau next summer; dates released for annual Wausau Events festivals

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events has announced a new event for 2022 along with the calendar dates of its annual events.

The new multi-day event, Wings Over Wausau, will take place on June 24-25 at the Wausau Municipal Airport. This event will feature an airshow, car show, kid’s activities, live music, and the area’s largest fireworks show at dusk each night. In addition, the Run the Runway 5K will take place on Saturday morning through the Southeast Side Neighborhood. Wausau Events also announced Chalkfest will be moving to the same weekend, partnered with the Wausau River District’s Sidewalk Sales.

The rest of the 2022 Schedule of Events for Wausau Events includes:

• Winterfest: Jan. 29, 2022 - 400 Block

• Concerts on the Square: Every Wednesday, June 8-Aug. 17 - 400 Block

• Big Bull Falls Blues Fest: Aug. 19-20 – Fern Island

• Beer and Bacon Fest: Sept. 17 – Fern Island

• Harvest Fest: Oct. 8 400 Block

• Holiday Parade: Dec. 2 – Marathon Park to the 400 Block

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port...
DCI joins investigation into man’s death in the Town of Port Edwards
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in...
Mayhem at the finish ends with a 25-22 Packers win over Bengals
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
An active weather pattern for the next several days as several frontal systems move through the...
First Alert Weather: Periods of active weather over the next several days
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating

Latest News

An active weather pattern for the next several days as several frontal systems move through the...
First Alert Weather: Periods of active weather over the next several days
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
WSAW Sunrise 7 Weather
Community comes together to support local man fighting cancer.
Community gathers to support Central Wisconsin man fighting peritoneal cancer
Community gathers at Wausau benefit to raise money for man battling cancer
Community gathers at Wausau benefit to raise money for man battling cancer