Minnesota halts deer importation, movement within state

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota officials have blocked the importation and movement of deer into and within the state to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease. The state Department of Natural Resources announced the decision Monday.

A Wisconsin farm where the disease was detected shipped nearly 400 deer to farms in seven states and Minnesota farms received five deer from the infected farm.

Two of the deer went to a farm that is no longer in business and were shipped back to Wisconsin farms. The other three deer went to an active Minnesota farm. Two were killed and tested negative for CWD. The DNR says the owner of the third is awaiting payment before killing and testing the animal.

