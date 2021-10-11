Advertisement

Mason Crosby goes from goat to hero with one kick

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18)...
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) is congratulated by wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) after kicking the winning field goal during overtime in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The Packers defeated the Bengals 25-22 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Mason Crosby had made three field goals in the game entering the 2:30 mark in the fourth quarter. For the team sure-legged kicker who had made 27-straight before lining up for a go-ahead field goal from 36 yards out, confidence was high as ever.

“I never think he’s not going to come through. I always believe. When it doesn’t go in, it’s kind of a shock,” Matt LaFleur said.

That’s what happened from 36 yards, then from 50 yards and again from 40 yards out in overtime. Three kicks, no makes from the Packers great kicker. When the team were in position for a 49-yarder in overtime, LaFleur wanted to be sure he could go back to the right leg.

“I literally asked him. I walked over, he was at the kicking net. He was coming back towards the field. I was like ‘hey, what are you thinking?’ He’s like ‘I got this.’ So I was like ‘alright, he’s got it.’”

Crosby wasn’t shaken.

“I have every confidence. That every time I step on the field that I’m going to hit a good ball and it’s going to go through,” Crosby said.

When the kick went up, it split the uprights. The fourth time was the charm for Crosby.

“I just really badly wanted to come through there. It’s what I do and I had a couple go bad there. I was really happy to hit that last one.”

In a game where Davante Adams topped 200 receiving yards, a career-high, and Rodgers threw touchdown pass number 422, moving him into fifth on the NFL’s all-time touchdown list, Crosby was the story.

And through the mistakes, Crosby only remembers one thing.

“All I can think about is that last kick. You see the faces of your teammates and what those guys put on the line to continue to put you in that position, I just want to come through for them,” Crosby said.

