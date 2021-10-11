Advertisement

Marshfield Research Institute holds warm clothing drives

(WLOX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Research Institute will hold two warm winter clothing drives on Oct. 29. The drives will benefit Marshfield Area Community Foundation and Soup or Socks.

Drop boxes are located in the Erdman Lobby and the Lawton reception area at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

The Marshfield Area Community Foundation, Inc. works to provide children with new winter coats, hats and mittens. They are looking for sizes 2T to adult 3X. Monetary donations are also accepted via Stripe QR code, cash or check. Checks can be made out to Marshfield Area Community Foundation. Make sure to include in the memo line that the check is for Keep Kids Warm.

The Research Institute will also partner with Soup or Socks to provide children with new or gently used snow pants, new or gently used boots in sizes 3T-16 or new pajamas, size 3T-16. Monetary donations are also accepted via PayPal (specify Best Snow Day on souporsocks.org), Venmo (search Soup or Socks Food Pantry, @souporsocks), cash or check. Checks can be made out to Soup or Socks.

All cash or check donations can be sent to Marshfield Medical Center, located at 611 N Saint Joseph Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449, to the attention of Krystal Boese-ML7.

