Health care systems announce dates for flu shot clinics

(WSAW) - Two area health care systems have announced dates for upcoming flu shot vaccine clinics. Aspirus in Wausau and Weston, and Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield flu shot clinics begin this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services identifies October as the best time to get the flu vaccine since it takes about two weeks after getting the vaccine for your body to build up defenses against flu infection. According to DHS, this year, most flu vaccines are quadrivalent, meaning they protect against all four viruses (H3N2, H1N1, and two B viruses). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions.

Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield

• Oct. 11, 8:30 a.m. - 6:15 p.m.

• Oct. 12, 5:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

• Oct. 13, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

• Oct. 14, 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

• Oct. 15, 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

• Oct. 16, 8 a.m. - Noon

To make an appointment call, 715-387-5501. Walk-ins are also accepted. Visit https://marshfieldclinic.org/vaccinecalendar to view all Flu/COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Aspirus Health Aspirus Family Health Specialists, Wausau

Monday, October 11: 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Wednesday, October 20: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

Saturday, October 23: 8:00 am to 12:30 pm

To make an appointment, call 715-847-2630

Aspirus Weston Clinic, Weston

Monday, October 11: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Wednesday, October 13: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Tuesday, October 19: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Wednesday, October 20: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Monday, October 25: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Friday, October 29: 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

To make an appointment, call 715-241-5400

Children 6 months to 8 years old who have not had a flu shot before need two doses given at least four weeks apart.

