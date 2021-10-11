Advertisement

Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass...
FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted on a cement barrier outside the supermarket in Boulder, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Court filings show that experts have concluded that the man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is not competent to stand trial.

However, the filings posted Monday show a judge has granted prosecutors’ request for Ahmad Alissa’s mental health to be evaluated a second time.

The initial evaluation report was not released. However, according to a filing by prosecutors, the experts provisionally diagnosed the 22-year-old with an unspecified mental health condition that limits his ability to meaningfully converse with others.

According to the excerpts, they concluded that he can’t currently assist his lawyers in defending him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port...
DCI joins investigation into man’s death in the Town of Port Edwards
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in...
Mayhem at the finish ends with a 25-22 Packers win over Bengals
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating
An active weather pattern for the next several days as several frontal systems move through the...
First Alert Weather: Periods of active weather over the next several days

Latest News

Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, Brian Witherell displays a Colt .45-caliber pistol that once...
Al Capone’s belongings go for at least $3 million at auction
Cleanup contractors unload collected oil in plastic bags, trying to stop further crude oil...
California’s ‘Surf City USA’ beach reopens after oil spill
Minnesota halts deer importation, movement within state