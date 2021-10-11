DEEP BENCH: Dealing with hearing loss

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a recent Hearinglife and Harris Poll survey, 44% of Americans with hearing loss feel isolated during holiday gatherings.

That’s because they struggle to hear their family and loved ones. Hearinglife is hoping to help change that this holiday season through its “Magic of Hearing Care” campaign.

Licensed psychotherapist and Hearinglife spokesperson Tom Kersting, as well as chief audiologist at Hearinglife, Dr. Leslie Soiles, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the issue.

“The biggest stigma is people avoid doing something about their hearing loss because they associate it with getting old,” said Kersting. “I can tell you from experience that you actually feel younger once you address your hearing loss.”

The both agree it’s not something you should ignore if you start to feel like you’re losing your hearing.

“The cool thing about hearing loss,” said Dr. Soiles, “is it’s so treatable. Because there are medical situations we can do nothing about. But, this is not one of them. That’s why its so important for people to get that hearing assessment.”

For more information, you can visit Hearinglife’s website, and watch the interview in its entirety.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.