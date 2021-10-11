Advertisement

DEEP BENCH: Dealing with hearing loss

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to a recent Hearinglife and Harris Poll survey, 44% of Americans with hearing loss feel isolated during holiday gatherings.

That’s because they struggle to hear their family and loved ones. Hearinglife is hoping to help change that this holiday season through its “Magic of Hearing Care” campaign.

Licensed psychotherapist and Hearinglife spokesperson Tom Kersting, as well as chief audiologist at Hearinglife, Dr. Leslie Soiles, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the issue.

“The biggest stigma is people avoid doing something about their hearing loss because they associate it with getting old,” said Kersting. “I can tell you from experience that you actually feel younger once you address your hearing loss.”

The both agree it’s not something you should ignore if you start to feel like you’re losing your hearing.

“The cool thing about hearing loss,” said Dr. Soiles, “is it’s so treatable. Because there are medical situations we can do nothing about. But, this is not one of them. That’s why its so important for people to get that hearing assessment.”

For more information, you can visit Hearinglife’s website, and watch the interview in its entirety.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port...
DCI joins investigation into man’s death in the Town of Port Edwards
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in...
Mayhem at the finish ends with a 25-22 Packers win over Bengals
Authorities identify man killed in weekend crash near Stevens Point
The DOJ says the MPD officer sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Madison Police officer shot on State St., Wis DOJ investigating

Latest News

Indigenous Peoples' Day recognizes people who lived on our lands first
Indigenous Peoples' Day recognizes people who lived on our lands first
Wausau pastor's family refurbishes home for Afghan refugees
Wausau pastor's family refurbishes home for Afghan refugees
Fog and showers possible in the morning, with some limited areas of sunshine returning for the...
First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather continues for the work week
CDC urges expectant, breastfeeding mothers to get COVID-19 vaccine
CDC urges expectant, breastfeeding mothers to get COVID-19 vaccine