Community gathers to support Central Wisconsin man fighting peritoneal cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friends, family and community members attended a benefit to support a Central Wisconsin man fighting for his life against peritoneal cancer.

Since Dan Williamson has a critical surgery next week, he couldn’t attend and risk being around too many people. Despite this, his family was overwhelmed with support at the benefit.

“The love that we’ve been feeling lately has been outstanding. It’s truly a blessing,” said Danielle Johnson, Dan Williamson’s oldest daughter.

Johnson explained how Williamson’s appendix burst about a year ago, causing the initial appendix cancer. He went through some procedures and was eventually told he had a clean bill of health, until six months ago. It came back twice as bad. It spread throughout his entire abdomen and developed into peritoneal cancer. Which means more chemotherapy, more surgery, and more medical expenses. That’s why the family decided to host a benefit.

“Give them a cushion so that they can pay off some medical debt. So that way, that’s one less stress on him,” said Johnson.

Even without his presence, he received the kindness he has given over the years as a volunteer firefighter, little league coach and community volunteer. Both Williamson’s brother and daughter assured he will strive to continue to do those things.

“He’s a fighter. He did say to me that he is going to fight. And that’s something that we’ve had a pretty close conversation,” said Scott Williamson, Dan Williamson’s brother.

“My dad is a very strong-willed man. He is going to do everything he can to make it through for us,” said Johnson.

He has an important surgery on Tuesday in Milwaukee. His recovery is expected to be about two weeks in the hospital. If you’d like to help out with medical expenses click here.

