Brewers shutout by Braves in Game 3, on cusp of elimination

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WSAW) -The Brewers offense failed to get anything going once again, as Milwaukee loses Game 3 of the NLDS to the Braves 3-0. The Brewers trail the best-of-five series 2-1, and now face elimination on Tuesday.

The only runs of the game came on pinch-hit three-run homer from Joc Pederson off Adrian Houser in the bottom of the fifth inning. The big fly was Pederson’s second of the series, both off Houser.

The Brewers once again were miserable with runners in scoring position, going 0-8 in the game.

Game 4 will be tomorrow afternoon at 3:07 CT.

