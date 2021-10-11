Advertisement

Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says

By WBBM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOMBARD, Ill. (WBBM) - An accused bank robber in Illinois thought he got away scot-free until he found authorities waiting at his home.

Jason Bradley was charged Tuesday with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his waist. The criminal complaint against him was handed down by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

In the complaint, an FBI agent reported the suspect entered the West Suburban Bank in Lombard, Illinois, at 1:17 p.m. Monday. He was wearing no gloves or hat, just a paper face mask. He handed the branch manager a note reading, “I need everything from your drawer or WE ALL DIE!!!”

Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his waist. Prosecutors say the most incriminating evidence against him is a text message to his wife, in which he told her all about the heist.(Source: WBBM via CNN)

Bradley then unzipped his sweatshirt to reveal a “device strapped to his waist that looked like a bomb,” the agent reported. It was later determined the device was only fireworks he had duct taped to himself.

A teller pressed the distress button on the teller cash recycler, which alerted authorities via a silent alarm and dispensed a predetermined $800 to get the robber out of the bank.

Bradley hightailed it to the parking lot with the money and into a Chevy Cruz, a car registered to him at a Villa Park address, the agent reported.

By 2 p.m., just 45 minutes after Bradley entered the bank, police were staked out around his home, waiting for him to return.

Meanwhile, law enforcement tracked down his wife’s phone number and left her a voicemail asking to search the house, to which she agreed. Bradley’s wife told agents he called her around 5:45 p.m. Monday and said he had robbed a bank and ditched his car in Elmhurst.

He described the crime to her and texted a picture of a handful of cash, all traceable bills, according to the complaint. It was accompanied by the message: “Nobody has been looking for me? Nothing? Wtf.”

Police arrested Bradley around 6:40 p.m. at his home. He had $747 on him, the agent reported. It was not clear whether he lost or spent the missing $53.

In their search of his house, agents found a red shirt that looked like the one the suspect had been wearing during the robbery, fireworks wrappers, a roll of duct tape and a notepad consistent with the demand note.

Bradley’s car was located in Elmhurst.

Prosecutors say Bradley’s text messages to his wife, in which he told her all about the heist, are the most incriminating evidence against him.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port...
DCI investigating man found dead in Town of Port Edwards
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in...
Mayhem at the finish ends with a 25-22 Packers win over Bengals
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
The Hilight Zone Week 8

Latest News

Prosecutors say the suspect’s text messages to his wife, in which he told her all about the...
Man accused of robbing bank with fireworks duct taped to his waist
Community comes together to support local man fighting cancer.
Community gathers to support Central Wisconsin man fighting peritoneal cancer
Community gathers at Wausau benefit to raise money for man battling cancer
Community gathers at Wausau benefit to raise money for man battling cancer
Fall chair lift rides end next weekend at Granite Peak
Fall chair lift rides end next weekend at Granite Peak