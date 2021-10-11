Advertisement

Authorities identify man killed in weekend crash near Stevens Point

(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT
STEVENS PONT, Wis. (WSAW) - The 27-year-old man killed Sunday as a result of a traffic crash has been identified as Carson Makuski. The crash happened around 4 p.m.

Investigators said Makuski was driving east on Jordan Road near Stevens Point in the town of Hull when he missed the curve and struck a tree.

Makuski died at the scene. His passenger was transported for minor injuries but has now been released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Portage County Ambulance, Hull Emergency Medical Responders, Hull Fire and Rescue and the Portage County Medical Examiner’s Office

