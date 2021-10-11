2021 recipients of the domestic violence awareness month awards

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A month dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence and bringing education and awareness to the issue.

Along with the month, there are two Marathon County officials being recognized for their hard work to fight domestic violence in the community.

Officer Sarah Bedish and Assistant District Attorney of Marathon County, Davis Runde are the recipients of the Domestic Violence Awareness Month Awards.

“I know it’s cliche but it’s just my job and I’m happy to do it,” said Sarah Bedish of the Wausau Police Department.

Bedish said she enjoys being able to connect with victims and get them the support they may need.

“So I only work with victims. As far as working with abusers, I get to arrest abusers. So I don’t offer services to abusers but I would be the one to make the arrest or refer charges over or interview them,” said Bedish.

Davis Runde said it meant a lot to him to be honored with an award for his work with domestic violence cases.

“Just making sure that they are heard in every aspect of the case is extremely important. So to know that I’m meeting that need, and those goals, that means a lot to me,” said Runde, assistant district attorney of Marathon County.

Runde doesn’t take all of the credit though. He said it takes a whole team of people working behind the scenes to keep people safe from domestic abuse.

“Everyone in the interdisciplinary team, with The Women’s Community, probation, police departments. So, having that as a team allows me to be able to do that,” said Runde.

Marathon County Domestic Abuse Intervention Team is comprised of community professionals whose goal is to support victims of domestic violence crimes and hold offenders accountable for their behavior. The team meets to discuss cases and review how to respond to cases of domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is a lot more common than one might think. It is often a silent epidemic in our community and we understand that domestic violence looks like a lot of different things. So it may look like the telltale physical violence but there is also a lot of coercive and insidious things that we might not notice, and that might not be available to the public just glancing at someone,” said Ashley Bores, justice systems coordinator at The Women’s Community.

Bores said domestic abuse can take other forms such as degrading someone’s self-worth, using children against them, using financial resources, being jealous, or controlling someone’s activities.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the support line at 715- 842-7323.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.