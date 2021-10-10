Advertisement

Pointers football drops game against UW-River Falls, tennis loses to UW-La Crosse

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In Saturday’s highlights, UWSP football and tennis dropped their respective games against WIAC opponents.

The football team went up against UW-River Falls, finding it difficult to stop the Falcons offense to lose 56-20.

The tennis team is in the midst of a record-setting season, winning a program-record 15 matches, but they dropped their 37th match against UW-La Crosse in the program’s 38th meeting.

