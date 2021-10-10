Mayhem at the finish ends with a 25-22 Packers win over Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WSAW) - Five missed field goals from both teams late ends with Mason Crosby hitting a 49-yard field goal in overtime to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

In regulation with the game tied at 22-22, a long Aaron Jones run set the Packers up for a 36-yard go-ahead field goal from Mason Crosby, who had made a franchise record 27 straight field goals before the attempt. His kick missed wide right, which set the Bengals up for a game-winning 57-yard game-winning field goal from Evan McPherson. The Bengals field goal hit the uprights and was no good.

A deep pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams set the Packers up for a Mason Crosby redemption field goal from 50 yards out. Crosby missed the second field goal as time expired, sending the game to overtime.

On the first play in overtime, De’Vondre Campbell picked off a throw from Joe Burrow in Bengals territory. That interception put Mason Crosby in position to redeem himself for two missed field goals to win the game, and he missed his third straight field goal of the game from 40 yards out. He had made a franchise record 27 straight field goals before the first attempt in regulation.

But McPherson was put in position for a 50-yard game-winning field goal attempt and hit the uprights, marking the fifth straight field goal missed in the game.

A late drive set Crosby up for a fourth down redemption, and Crosby hit his first field goal in four attempts from 49 yards out to win the game 25-22.

Aaron Rodgers finished with 329 yards going 26-38 with two touchdowns and an interception. Davante Adams led the way for the receivers, totaling 206 yards on 11 receptions with two touchdowns. Aaron Jones had 104 yards on 13 carries.

Game Recap

The game started with both offenses getting a slow start. Rodgers threw an interception early, his third of the season, and the team punted on two of the team’s first three drives.

That allowed Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense to take advantage, reeling off a ten-play, 51-yard drive capped by a four-yard pass to running back Samaje Perine.

That’s when Rodgers and the Packers went to work. Rodgers first found Davante Adams for a 34-yard completion, then dumped a pass to AJ Dillion that turned into a 12-yard touchdown. Mason Crosby missed the extra point to make the score 7-6 Bengals. With the touchdown, Rodgers tied Phillip Rivers for fifth all-time in career passing touchdowns.

After the defense force their third three-and-out in four tries, Rodgers and company drove into Bengals territory, setting up a go-ahead 44-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

In the final drive of the half, Rodgers drove down the field in nine plays for 81 yards. His final throw was to Davante Adams for a touchdown, moving Rodgers into fifth place all-time in the NFL for touchdowns with 422.

But immediately, the Bengals broke through the Packers defense. Joe Burrow finds his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown to make the score 16-14 at halftime.

UNO HAS DONE IT AGAIN!



— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 10, 2021

At halftime, Rodgers led the Packers offense to two touchdowns, going 17/24 with 203 yards. Those two touchdowns moved him into fifth all-time in the NFL for career passing touchdowns with 422, passing Phillip Rivers.

Davante Adams had six receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Jones had six carries for 37 yards while AJ Dillon added a receiving touchdown.

In the second half, the Packers were able to put together a drive that set them up for a Mason Crosby 44-yard field goal, his 26th consecutive make. The franchise record streak put the Packers up 19-14.

In the fourth quarter, Rodgers found Adams for a massive play. A 59-yard reception put the Packers within 10 yards of a touchdown.

A big stop on Randall Cobb at the goal line on third down held the Packers to another field goal.

But the Bengals put together a 13-play, 75 yard drive capped by an eight-yard touchdown run by Joe Mixon. The drive took 7:53 off the clock. A two-point conversion would tie the game up at 22-22.

Mixon for SIX. The @Bengals have tied it at 22!



📺: #GBvsCIN on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

But in response, on the first play of the drive, Aaron Jones took a carry 57 yards to the Bengals 22-yard line with 3:27 left. The Packers were set up for a game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby. Crosby missed the 36-yard field goal, ending his franchise record streak for consecutive field goals.

The Bengals drove down the field to set themselves up for a game-winning, 57-yard field goal from Evan McPherson. The attempt hit the right upright and was no good.

After a deep pass to Davante Adams, Crosby again had a chance to win the game with a 50-yard field goal. He missed the second attempt wide-right as time expired to send the game to overtime.

WE'RE GOING TO OT IN CINCY.



📺: #GBvsCIN on FOX

— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2021

In overtime, the Bengals started with the ball. On the first play in overtime, De’Vondre Campbell picked off a throw from Joe Burrow in Bengals territory.

That interception put Mason Crosby in position to redeem himself for two missed field goals to win the game, and he missed his third straight field goal of the game from 40 yards out. He had made a franchise record 27 straight field goals before the first attempt in regulation.

But McPherson was put in position for a 50-yard game-winning field goal attempt and hit the uprights, marking the fifth straight field goal missed in the game.

A late drive set Crosby up for a fourth down redemption, and Crosby hit his first field goal in four attempts from 49 yards out to win the game 25-22.

