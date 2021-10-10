HALFTIME: Rodgers throws two touchdowns, Packers lead Bengals 16-14

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns to give the Packers a 16-14 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals at halftime.

Rodgers led the Packers offense to two touchdowns, going 17/24 with 203 yards. His two touchdowns moves him into fifth all-time in career passing touchdowns with 422, passing Phillip Rivers.

Davante Adams had six receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Jones had six carries for 37 yards while AJ Dillon added a receiving touchdown.

In the first five drives of the game, the Packers defense recorded three sacks and force four three-and-outs, matching their season total entering the game.

The game started with both offenses getting a slow start. Rodgers threw an interception early, his third of the season, and the team punted on two of the team’s first three drives.

That allowed Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense to take advantage, reeling off a ten-play, 51-yard drive capped by a four-yard pass to running back Samaje Perine.

That’s when Rodgers and the Packers went to work. Rodgers first found Davante Adams for a 34-yard completion, then dumped a pass to AJ Dillion that turned into a 12-yard touchdown. Mason Crosby missed the extra point to make the score 7-6 Bengals. With the touchdown, Rodgers tied Phillip Rivers for fifth all-time in career passing touchdowns.

After the defense force their third three-and-out in four tries, Rodgers and company drove into Bengals territory, setting up a go-ahead 44-yard field goal from Mason Crosby.

In the final drive of the half, Rodgers drove down the field in nine plays for 81 yards. His final throw was to Davante Adams for a touchdown, moving Rodgers into fifth place all-time for touchdowns with 422.

But immediately, the Bengals broke through the Packers defense. Joe Burrow finds his former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase for a 70-yard touchdown to make the score 16-14 at halftime.

UNO HAS DONE IT AGAIN!



Watch on FOX | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/b3lZK0VX5R — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 10, 2021

