First Alert Weather: Rounds of rain & storms, turning cooler

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be more common than breaks of sunshine today, along with chances for scattered showers and a storm as the day goes along. Some storms do have the chance of being strong, with gusty winds, hail, and downpours the main threats. Highs today in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers or a storm. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy to start the work week on Monday with rain moving into the area from midday into the afternoon. A chance of an isolated storm during the afternoon into the evening. The rain will taper off to showers Monday night. Highs on Monday in the mid 60s.

Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Increasing clouds Wednesday as the next storm system moves toward the Badger State. Periods of rain will break out for the afternoon, along with a chance of an isolated storm. The wet weather will last into Wednesday night, tapering off before daybreak on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday in the mid 60s.

Breezy on Thursday with a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs in the mid 60s. Cooler times are on the way for Friday into next weekend. That means it will actually be feeling more like fall across the region. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Sun along with a few clouds on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will slip back into the mid to upper 30s, with afternoon readings in the mid 50s.

