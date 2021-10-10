Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Rounds of rain & storms, turning cooler

One more warm day today with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Keep the umbrella handy through mid-week.
Rain moving into the region from the south during midday and early afternoon Monday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be more common than breaks of sunshine today, along with chances for scattered showers and a storm as the day goes along. Some storms do have the chance of being strong, with gusty winds, hail, and downpours the main threats. Highs today in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of a storm today.
Strong storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and downpours.
A few showers are possible late this afternoon into this evening, a chance of a storm.
A few showers will be possible south and east of Wausau tonight.
Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers or a storm. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy to start the work week on Monday with rain moving into the area from midday into the afternoon. A chance of an isolated storm during the afternoon into the evening. The rain will taper off to showers Monday night. Highs on Monday in the mid 60s.

Periods of rain, chance of a storm Monday afternoon.
Clouds along with some intervals of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Increasing clouds Wednesday as the next storm system moves toward the Badger State. Periods of rain will break out for the afternoon, along with a chance of an isolated storm. The wet weather will last into Wednesday night, tapering off before daybreak on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday in the mid 60s.

Rain will return to the region on Wednesday afternoon, a chance of a storm.
Keep the umbrella handy into Wednesday night.
Cooling down to near average high temps by the end of this week.
Breezy on Thursday with a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs in the mid 60s. Cooler times are on the way for Friday into next weekend. That means it will actually be feeling more like fall across the region. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Sun along with a few clouds on Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will slip back into the mid to upper 30s, with afternoon readings in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

