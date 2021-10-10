Brewers bats go cold, Braves even up NLDS with 3-0 victory

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Max Fried and the Braves shut down the Brewers bats to even up the National League Division Series at 1-1 with a 3-0 victory.

Fried was dominant in this one, shutting out the Brewers through six innings while recording nine strikeouts. He was pinch-hit for in the seventh inning, where the bullpen gave the Brewers life.

The offense put two runners on in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings but failed to drive in runs in all three situations. The Brewers finished 0-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Braves got their runs on a Freddie Freeman RBI single and an Ozzie Albies double that was almost a two-run home run in the third inning.

In the sixth inning, Austin Riley blasted a solo home run for the Braves’ third run of the game.

The five-game series is now even at 1-1 with the next two games in Atlanta. Game three will be at 12:07 pm on Monday.

