Advertisement

1 killed, 14 wounded in Minn. bar shooting

By WCCO staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – One person was killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting at a bar in St. Paul.

Police said they believe several shooters were involved.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls early Sunday just after midnight.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fourteen other gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. All are expected to survive.

Investigators, including video and forensic experts, are now piecing together what led to the shooting.

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port...
DCI investigating man found dead in Port Edwards
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
The Hilight Zone Week 8
Hail up to 1" is the main threat, along with downpours, an isolated chance of gusty winds.
First Alert Weather: Times of unsettled weather ahead
plane crash
“We’re in a spin:” New details released from NTSB on deadly plane crash in Hiles

Latest News

FILE - Allen West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, announced...
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19
Rain moving into the region from the south during midday and early afternoon Monday.
First Alert Weather: Rounds of rain & storms, turning cooler
Variably cloudy & warm with a chance of showers or a storm today. More wet weather expected at...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Iowa’s GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims