Packers place CB Jaire Alexander on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers placed cornerback Jaire Alexander on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury, the team announced on Saturday. Alexander will be required to miss at least three weeks.

Alexander sustained the injury while tackling a defender in Sunday’s victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Head Coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday that the team has ruled out surgery for now. The hope is Alexander can return at some point this season, even saying they hope it’s “a matter of weeks.”

When healthy, Alexander is one of the league’s best defensive backs. The first-round draft pick in 2018 has five career interceptions. He was selected for his first pro bowl in 2020. He was number 41 on NFL Network’s list of top 100 players in the NFL ahead of this season.

