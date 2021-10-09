DCI investigating man found dead in Port Edwards

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man in Port Edwards.

According to a press release, on Saturday, Oct. 9 at approximately 6 a.m. the Wood County Dispatch Center received a call about a man that was pulseless and not breathing.

The man was found in a bedroom with head trauma by first responders.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is organizing an investigation with the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory, State Patrol, and the Department of Criminal Investigation.

This is a developing story.

