The Hilight Zone Week 8

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Week 8 of The Hilight Zone is the penultimate week of the regular season, and it’s time to crown conference champions. Mosinee did just that in our Game of the Week, as they defeat Medford 35-8 to claim at least a share of the Great Northern Conference title for the first time since 2012.

The Valley Football Association remains incredibly tight, as Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West both pick up wins to remain atop the conference along with SPASH.

In the CWC-Large, Amherst keeps on rolling, with a 46-6 victory over Manawa, the Falcons claim at least a share of a conference crown for the third consecutive season.

