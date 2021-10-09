Advertisement

The Hilight Zone Week 8

By Matt Infield
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Week 8 of The Hilight Zone is the penultimate week of the regular season, and it’s time to crown conference champions. Mosinee did just that in our Game of the Week, as they defeat Medford 35-8 to claim at least a share of the Great Northern Conference title for the first time since 2012.

The Valley Football Association remains incredibly tight, as Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West both pick up wins to remain atop the conference along with SPASH.

In the CWC-Large, Amherst keeps on rolling, with a 46-6 victory over Manawa, the Falcons claim at least a share of a conference crown for the third consecutive season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun outages to impact WSAW subchannel signals in the coming days
Sun outages expected to affect WSAW subchannels
Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
1 injured in Stevens Point crash
A gavel.
Mosinee man pleads guilty to illegally transporting bear
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Highlight Zone 10/8/2021 E
Highlight Zone 10/8/2021 E
Highlight Zone 10/8/2021 D
Highlight Zone 10/8/2021 D
Highlight Zone 10/8/2021 C
Highlight Zone 10/8/2021 C
Tellez home run lifts Brewers to Game 1 win over Braves