Henry Vilas Zoo celebrates Halloween all month long

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - You’re not the only one craving a fall treat this spooky season. The animals at Henry Vilas Zoo are celebrating Halloween all October long, some with special pumpkin snacks.

After the cancellation of the zoo’s one-day Boo at the Zoo event comes a month chock-full of Halloween activities.

Visitors will be able to participate in a self-guided Halloween-themed scavenger hunt, enjoy apple pie ice cream and apple cider slushies in the zoo’s food areas as well as take a ride on the Haunted Train in the Children’s Zoo.

The Zoo added the animals will be in on the fun as well, as some will get to eat pumpkin every weekend as an enriching snack.

The Zoo will also hold a Mascot Parade Oct. 24 and a Stroller Parade Oct. 29.

“Some of our animals are fascinated by guests in costumes,” Marketing Manager Kristin Moala said. “We want to make sure our animals still have the opportunity to see kids in costumes. The Stroller Parade is a great way for kiddos to come show off their costumes to guests, staff, and our animals.”

For a full list of activities, you can visit Henry Vilas Zoo’s website.

