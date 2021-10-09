First Alert Weather: Staying warm with showers & storms returning

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you had the second weekend of October featuring weather that would be more reminiscent of late summer on the bingo card, you are close to winning what has been some rather warm extended summer-like weather. Clouds will give way to a fair amount of sunshine today with afternoon temps rising into the mid to upper 70s. The record high for Wausau is 79°, which was set back in 2011. Today is also going to be the 36th day in a row in Wausau with above-average temperatures, dating back to September 4th.

Every day so far this month has had above average temps. (WSAW)

The warmer than average temperature streak continues in Wausau. (WSAW)

Clouds to some sunshine and still warm. (WSAW)

Clouds will roll in this evening in advance of the next weather maker. Showers and a chance of storms will overspread the region toward and after midnight. Locally heavy downpours are possible and there will be a chance of strong storms in parts of the Northwoods heading into Sunday morning through the early afternoon. The main threats will be storms producing hail, and perhaps some gusty winds, along with occasional lightning. The wet weather should diminish Sunday morning, however scattered showers or a storm could pop up, especially if some sunshine makes an appearance on Sunday. Warm and a bit humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Showers and a chance of a storm Saturday night. (WSAW)

Morning showers and a storm possible Sunday morning. (WSAW)

An active week of weather is ahead. The next storm system will be moving into the Badger State Monday afternoon. Additional rain with maybe an isolated rumble of thunder will be possible into early Tuesday morning. The showers should end before daybreak, leading to a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with highs close to 70. Another wave of low pressure will track north through the western Plains on Wednesday into Thursday, however is expected to be close enough to provide another round of rain with a chance of storms Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday in the mid 60s.

Some rain moves through Monday afternoon and night. (WSAW)

It appears the region will be in the dry slot of this storm system on Thursday, which means some intervals of sunshine, along with clouds are expected. Daytime temps top out in the mid 60s. A little cooler by Friday with a partly sunny sky. Highs around 60.

