Badgers rush for nearly 400 yards, beat Illinois 24-0

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) eludes Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) and Sydney...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) eludes Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) and Sydney Brown (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAMPAIGN. IL (WSAW) - The Badgers rushed for 391 yards with three touchdowns on the ground to roll past Illinois 24-0 on Saturday.

Chez Mellusi led the rushing attack, totaling 145 yards and a touchdown. Right behind him was Braelon Allen, who broke out for 131 rushing yards, a career-high for Allen. He also added a touchdown.

Quarterback Graham Mertz was 10/19 with 100 yards and one interception in his first game since suffering a chest injury.

The defense dominated the Illini as well, allowing just 93 total yards to Illinois and just one third-down conversion. Leo Chanel and Noah Burks combined for the team’s only sack of the game in the shutout.

Wisconsin moves to 2-3 with the win. Their next game is against Army at home on Oct. 16

