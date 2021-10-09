Badgers rush for nearly 400 yards, beat Illinois 24-0

CHAMPAIGN. IL (WSAW) - The Badgers rushed for 391 yards with three touchdowns on the ground to roll past Illinois 24-0 on Saturday.

Chez Mellusi led the rushing attack, totaling 145 yards and a touchdown. Right behind him was Braelon Allen, who broke out for 131 rushing yards, a career-high for Allen. He also added a touchdown.

It's all @BadgerFootball in Champaign.@BraelonAllen just went 23 yards to make it a 24-0 game. pic.twitter.com/t65ssROe5j — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 9, 2021

Quarterback Graham Mertz was 10/19 with 100 yards and one interception in his first game since suffering a chest injury.

The defense dominated the Illini as well, allowing just 93 total yards to Illinois and just one third-down conversion. Leo Chanel and Noah Burks combined for the team’s only sack of the game in the shutout.

Wisconsin moves to 2-3 with the win. Their next game is against Army at home on Oct. 16

