What is the status of COVID-19 in Marathon County?

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday, the Marathon County Health Department reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, with a 7-day average of 75 cases.

Six months ago on April 8, 2021, the health department reported 36 new cases. On that date, there were 184 confirmed deaths. As of Oct. 8, there are 218 confirmed deaths. In Marathon County, the highest one-day caseload was reported on Nov. 15, 2020-- that’s when 258 people tested positive.

To date, 954 Marathon County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. That number accounts for 5.3% of all confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

As of Oct. 7, 50.1% of Marathon County residents are fully vaccinated. That number includes 37.3% of 12-15-year-olds; 44.2% of 16-17-year-olds; 45.8% of 18-24-year-olds; 45.9% of 25-34-year-olds; 53.7% of 35-44-year-olds; 56.8% of 45-54-year-olds; 66.3% of 55-64 year old and 79.8% those 65 years and older.

The latest hospital data for the north central region is from Oct. 5. As of that date, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients in the ICU was 41. ICU patients made up 31.2% of hospitalized COVID patients. Of those hospitalized patients, 21% were on ventilators. For perspective, on Nov. 19, 2020, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 239. During the week of July 6, only six patients were in the hospital in the north central region.

