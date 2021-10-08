Advertisement

Weston launches quiz to poll people on village’s boundaries and business locations

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The village of Weston has launched a quiz with aquatic center passes on the line for people who can correctly identify the businesses and schools within the village and surrounding communities.

The quiz polls people on 20 locations and whether they are located in Weston, Schofield, Ringle, Wausau, Rothschild or Kronenwetter.

The first 10 people to get all 20 locations correct will be given a pair of daily passes to the Weston Aquatic Center. Anyone with a score of 100% will be entered into a drawing for a family pass for the 2022 pool season at the Weston Aquatic Center.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE QUIZ

